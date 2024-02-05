Make sure your helmets Sirim-approved, JPJ reminds motorcyclists

SIBU (Feb 5): Road and Transport Department (JPJ) reminds all motorcyclists to make sure their helmets bear the legitimate stamp of approval from Sirim, the nation’s authority for testing, inspection and certification services that facilitate the quality standards development.

In pointing this out, JPJ Sarawak director Norizan Jili calls upon motorcyclists to ensure that their helmets and also those worn by the pillion riders, comply with the proper safety standards.

“When buying new helmets, always check to see that they have the Sirim-approved stamps.

“Be reminded that the half-shell helmets are not in accordance with the proper safety standards,” he said when met after the launch of ‘Sibu Division Road Safety Campaign’ at the Petronas Jalan Lanang Barat station here today, held in connection with the Chinese New Year 2024.

Deputy Minister II for Public Health, Housing and Local Government Sarawak Datuk Michael Tiang officiated at the event.

Back on the half-helmets, Norizan said he said quite a number of motorcyclists had come to the event to exchanged their helmets with those that were more in compliance with the proper specifications.

“We hope those still using half-helmets and those not compliant with the proper (safety) standards, to purchase new ones; and also, they must check if the helmets had legitimate Sirim-approved marks on them,” he added.

On another matter, Norizan said JPJ enforcement teams are always on the ground to ensure traffic safety and also that of road users.

“We carry out operations during festivities like the Chinese New Year.

“Our enforcement personnel are always on the move – not to issue summonses, but to safeguard the safety of road users,” he said.

Meanwhile, inspections on express buses were also carried out here today.