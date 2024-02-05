MBKS brings early CNY goodies to 500 KMC Flat residents

KUCHING (Feb 5): Around 500 residents of KMC Flats here received some early Chinese New Year goodies today in conjunction with the Kuching South City Council (MBKS) Caring Society Programme.

Kuching South mayor Dato Wee Hong Seng and his deputy Dato Dr Zaiedi Suhaili were on hand to present recipients with the goodies which were sponsored by CCK Sdn Bhd and Borneo Eco Fish Sdn Bhd.

Wee said it has always been MBKS’ clear ambition in ensuring that no one is left behind especially during the festive season.

“We are not only looking after the infrastructure but also looking at other aspects for people who are staying under our jurisdiction.

“We will do whatever we can to try and help and make sure that we will not neglect anyone especially when we are celebrating the festive season,” he told reporters when met at the event held at KMC Community Hall.

He said the goodies were not only for Chinese residents but also other races who live in KMC Flats.

“We want everyone to celebrate this festive occasion together and feel the joyous celebration all around them.”

Wee hoped that more companies will come forward to sponsor gifts for the annual programme next year.

“We hope that companies who want carry out their corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative can donate more for our low-income group who really appreciate what we have given them,” he said.

He also said that the council will be organising another programme for some residents who have trouble making ends meet.

“There are almost 100 residents who really need help and we will provide additional assistance for them.

“There are some who cannot afford to pay rent for the flat and so my staff and I will help out these residents by chipping in to sponsor them so that they can continue to stay at KMC Flats,” said Wee.