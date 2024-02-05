MCC runs mobile booths for payment of assessment rates

MIRI (Feb 5): Miri City Council (MCC) has set up booths at various locations in the city to enable the public to pay their assessment rates.

Mayor Adam Yii said the mobile services were to provide ease of access for the payment of assessment rates and would run until May this year.

Speaking at the launching of the tax awareness campaign at Emart Riam here Saturday, he remarked on the positive growth of the city’s property outlook.

“We can clearly see an increase in the number of properties in Miri, and which is recorded at the growth rate of between two per cent to three per cent annually,” he said.

“Of these 73,454 total number of properties, residential property currently stands at 62,971, followed by commercial property at 7,748, and industrial property at 2,735.”

Adding on, Yii said MCC had embarked on digital payment for its assessment rates this year, in line with Sarawak’s commitment towards the development of digital economy.

“Ratepayers ought to update their email address and contact number to the city council, and also subscribe to the app to receive their assessment bills.

“One can also make online payment via S Pay Global app, Service Sarawak website and apps, or Pay Bills Malaysia website to avoid the hassle of having to line up at the counter,” he said, while reminding the ratepayers to pay the assessment rates before their due dates.

The due date for the assessment rate for the first half of the year is on or before May 31; and on or before Oct 31 for the second half of the year.

Ratepayers are urged to pay before the due dates to avoid penalty and legal action.

The campaign at Emart Riam ended yesterday, and will be held again at the same location on April 27-28 and May 11-12.

The programme will also be held on Feb 24-25, and May 18-19 at Emart Tudan.

Permaisuri Imperial City Mall will host the event on March 2-3 and May 4-5, followed thereafter by Imperial Mall on March 30-31 and May 25-26.

Ratepayers are entitled to a special gift with terms and conditions applied.