Miri MP: Hospital visitors’ board plays vital role as bridge between hospital, public

MIRI (Feb 5): Miri Hospital Visitors’ Board plays an important role as a bridge between the hospital and public in an ongoing effort to provide the best care to the staff as well as patients, said Miri MP Chiew Choon Man.

He said among the roles of the board members are to find out the needs of the hospital and find ways to raise funds to meet them.

“Members of the board must go to the ground and see the needs of the hospital as well as the patients.

“If there are needs, they can look for ways on how to meet the needs or can bring the matter up to me and I will assist to the best of my ability for the betterment of the hospital and patients,” he said at the presentation of five new air-conditioning units to Miri Hospital today.

Chiew said that the five new air-conditioning units were sponsored by former Senator Alan Ling Sie Kiong.

“Thank you to Alan Ling for the sponsorship as well as for sponsoring a total of 105 boxes of mandarin oranges for the hospital’s staff, in view of the coming Chinese New Year celebration,” he added.

Meanwhile, Miri Hospital’s director Dr Jack Wong in his speech also thanked Ling for his continuous support to the hospital.

He said that the new air conditioning units will benefit the hospital staff and patients.