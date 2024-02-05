Muslim shop owner continues tradition of putting up CNY deco at premises

KUCHING (Feb 5): Every time the Chinese New Year (CNY) season approaches, ‘Kedai Runcit Abdul Wahet’ here never fails to join in the celebration by putting up festive decorations at the premises.

Located right next to the Kuching Division Mosque’s gate at the entry-way of Jalan Datuk Ajibah Abol, the shop is now renowned for its annual CNY display, despite it being a Muslim-owned business selling curry pastes, spices and traditional snacks.

Proprietor Fazan Abdul Wahet, when met by The Borneo Post, said the shop had been putting up decorations every Chinese New Year for more than 20 years.

He added that this practice is also done for other celebrations such as Christmas.

“I anticipated that this would bring joy to my customers, regardless of the different ethnics and cultural celebrations.

“Actually, on ordinary days without these decorations, the customer’s turnout is noticeably lower,” he said.

Fazan said as indicated by the name, Kedai Runcit Abdul Wahet was previously a small family-run grocery store, but with the rise of supermarkets, it gradually transitioned to one specialising in traditional foods.

Fazan’s nephew and business partner, Muhammad Jaya Idris also expressed his joy of living in such a peaceful and harmonious coexistence in Sarawak.

“At our shop, we display the decorations that correspond to various Malaysian festivities, so that they would enhance its appeal to our customers from different ethnic and religious backgrounds,” he said.

Based on the background profile stated on the ‘Kedai Runcit Abdul Wahet’ Facebook page, Fazan’s father Abdul Wahet Abit founded the business in 1939, which began as a bakery and continued operating as one until 1979, when the business shifted into becoming a grocery store.