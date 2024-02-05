PDP-PSB coming together for sake of political stability, says Soon Koh

SIBU (Feb 5): The decision by Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) to seek to be part of a political alliance is to maintain stability at both state and federal level, says its president Dato Sri Wong Soon Koh.

He said the party views stability as crucial to help the country recover from the political turmoil in the peninsula which had resulted in the prime minister being changed several times over the past few years.

“We need to unite to maintain political stability. Therefore, we decided to unite under the umbrella of a political alliance.

“Under it, we should set aside personal and political differences while putting the people and the country first – developing Sarawak and seeking better welfare for Sarawakians.

“In this regard, PSB signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to cooperate with Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) on July 13 last year in Kuala Lumpur,” he said at a Chinese New Year gathering organised by PSB Bawang Assan, here Saturday.

Wong, who is Bawang Assan assemblyman, said the MoU with PDP essentially meant the two parties are ‘engaged’.

“Both parties are now actively carrying out various joint efforts to prepare for when we get ‘married’ and become a ‘family’ soon.

PDP is a component of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS), the state’s ruling political alliance that is part of the federal Unity Government.

Adding on, Wong said that PDP is understood to have some 100,000 members, while PSB has more than 85,000 members.

“With this, we are confident that we can form a strong force and will certainly achieve many great things under the leadership of PDP president Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing.”

Wong also described the coming-together of PDP and PSB as able to bring great impact to Sarawak and the people.

Among those present at the dinner were PDP Dudong chairman Datuk Teo Boon Siew, PDP Bawang Assan Youth chief Councillor Joshua Ting, and PSB Dudong chairperson Wong Hie Ping.