PM Anwar denies unity govt lacks bite in addressing corruption following Najib’s commuted sentence

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 5): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today denied allegations that the unity Ggvernment was not firm in addressing corruption following the Pardons Board’s decision to reduce former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak’s prison sentence and fine.

“The issue being raised here is that allegedly, we are being lax on corruption issues, (now) this is untrue,” he said.

He said the judicial process would continue, adding that never at any time Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi had given him an ultimatum regarding Najib’s pardon.

“He (Najib) or his party has the right to have the Prime Minister and the Pardons Board consider it,” he said during a gathering with staff of the Prime Minister’s Department here today.

Anwar said there were many priorities for the unity government, such as economic matters and reviewing the salaries of civil servants.

Anwar said the issue of governance and the firm stance against corruption is comprehensive, and the government has no inclination whatsoever to withdraw this stance.

“I have been attacked the most for directing all agencies to be firm in saving the country from the misconduct of leaders by investigating and recovering extraordinary wealth,” he said.

He said civil servants must fully cooperate in combating corruption to save the country from various abuses of power and misappropriation of wealth to restore the people’s trust and the nation’s revenue.

“If we can save RM10-20 billion, it’s not for fixing the Prime Minister’s residence or his allowances. What we get, we return to the people, eradicate poverty, provide quality education, save children of all races, religions and regions, so we no longer have to argue about small allocations,” he said

He acknowledged that the loss of revenue from crude oil and diesel leakages is still not fully under control, and there are still small groups at certain levels, including at the borders, ports, and tax departments, continuing corrupt activities. – Bernama

