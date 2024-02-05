RM1.23 million approved for preliminary works on road section in Pujut, says minister

MIRI (Feb 5): The Ministry of Works (KKR) has approved an allocation of RM1.23 million to cover preliminary upgrading works on the Pujut 3 Roundabout to the Pujut 7 traffic light intersection here.

According to the minister Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, the preliminary works will also include surveys.

“This year, the preliminary works are being carried out first.

“We have informed the state government that if the preliminary works could be completed early, we could apply (for allocations) early before the national budget is presented, so that the application could be approved for next year.

“But if it’s too late, we may have to wait another year – this would depend on how quickly the surveying works could be done,” he said when met during his working visit here today.

Nanta said the KKR paid close attention to this project as it was aware of the complaints from the road users in the city.

It is stated that due to the rapid development along the stretch and the surrounding areas, the Pujut 3 Roundabout can no longer accommodate the high-volume traffic.

It is also informed that the road under review serves as the main artery for those inter-travelling between Lutong, Tudan, Permyjaya, Senadin, Kuala Baram, Limbang and up to Brunei, and Miri city.

Nanta cited the traffic data on Jan 5, 2022, as having recorded a total of 65,799 vehicles passing it from 6am to 10pm.

“Therefore, the proposal is to upgrade the existing roundabout to the traffic light intersection, as well as road widening works from Saberkas/Pujut Roundabout to Pujut Junction 7, from four-lane to six-lane carriageway along 3km.

“This project has been approved for preliminary works under the provisions of the Fourth Rolling Plan of the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

“The approved scopes of works are land surveying and land investigation, with an estimated cost of RM 1.23 million,” he said.

Adding on, Nanta said he would discuss with the KKR secretary-general (Datuk Seri Hasnol Zam Zam Ahmad) regarding the urgent need of building another traffic-light spot at the Miri Bypass section of the Pan Borneo Highway, in view of that 4km stretch being too far for motorists to make a U-turn.

“I have received an application for this, which has the support of the Deputy Health Minister Datuk Lukanisman Awang Sauni; according to him, if the firefighers and ambulance drivers had to make a U-turn there, they would have to go as far as 4km to do that.

“I also agree with this proposal and looking at this need, I think the ministry can help,” he added.