Six areas in Belaga hit by flash floods after continuous rain

BINTULU (Feb 5): Six areas in Belaga District were hit by flash floods today following continuous rain, with landslides cutting off road access to some places.

A Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) spokesman said the affected areas Long Abit, Long Kajang, Long Urun, Long Mangan, Lusong Laku and Long Unai.

“Initial reports indicated that several areas in Belaga are inundated by water, and that road access to two of the areas, namely Long Mangan and Lusong Laku, have been cut off due to landslides,” said the spokesman.

He said members of the district disaster management committee had assembled at the Belaga district police headquarters Monday morning to prepare to visit the affected areas.

However, the planned visit had to be postponed in view that some of the routes were cut off, he added.

It was informed that a meeting was scheduled for 2pm at the Belaga district office to discuss the next course of action.

When contacted, Belaga fire station head Herman Main said they are still finalising the action plan and will provide regular updates on the situation on the ground.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department in a notice on Feb 3 had warned of continuous rain in Sibu, Bintulu, Selangau, Daro, Matu, Dalat and Mukah until Feb 5.