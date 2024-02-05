Socso’s MYFutureJobs Belia interview at BDA Public Library tomorrow

BINTULU (Feb 5): The Social Security Organisation (Socso) in collaboration with Bintulu Development Authority (BDA) is organising the ‘MYFutureJobs Belia’ interview programme tomorrow (Feb 6).

The event takes place at the BDA Public Library from 9am to 3pm.

Five companies have confirmed their participation in the programme, namely Pertama Ferroalloys Sdn Bhd, OM Materials and Logistics Sdn Bhd, Equator Engineering Sdn Bhd, Ikrar Bina Jaya Sdn Bhd, and Fairfield By Marriot Paragon.

For further information, contact Christine on 019-6024598 or Atul on 019-2903226, or visit this website.

For online registration, click here.