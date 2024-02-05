Tiang: Sarawak still assessing possibility of mandating fire extinguishers for new houses

SIBU (Feb 5): The Ministry of Public Health, Housing and Local Government is still studying the possibility of mandating fire extinguishers in new houses in Sarawak under the Buildings Ordinance 1994 Amendment Bill.

Deputy Minister of Public Health, Housing and Local Government Datuk Michael Tiang said the aspects of practicality and enforcement will first have to be thoroughly assessed.

“We are still under discussion on this, because we need to work together with Bomba (Fire and Rescue Department) on how to enforce this. When you have the law which is with very good intention – mostly importantly, there must have very effective enforcement.

“We are still in discussion on how to include it – whether yes, or no. After including it in the new law, whether we can enforce it or not; whether the relevant department especially Bomba – whether they have a good mechanism, manpower to ensure that this law be abided by civilians,” he told reporters after launching the Sibu Division Road Safety Campaign for Chinese New Year here today.

The Pelawan assemblyman said educational programmes on road and fire safety are still the most important to elevate the people’s awareness.

“Enforcement is not the solution for all kinds of our challenges that we face in society,” he said.

During a recent fire prevention awareness programme in Kuching, Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian had said that the Buildings Ordinance 1994 Amendment Bill mandating the installation of fire alarms in new houses will be tabled during the next State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting.

Dr Sim had said the Bill is expected to be tabled during the DUN sitting in the middle of this year, and the new requirement would be introduced progressively starting with newly constructed houses.

On the road safety campaign, Tiang reminded road users to be courteous and abide strictly to traffic rules and regulations as the roads will be busier ahead of the festive celebration.

He stressed that road safety is everyone’s responsibility.

Among those present were Ministry of Transport Sarawak deputy permanent secretary Selamat Jati Yanjah, Sibu acting resident Christopher Ranggau Unting, Sibu police chief ACP Zulkipli Suhaili, Sarawak Road Transport Department (JPJ) director Norizan Jili, Petronas Dagangan Berhad Sabah/Sarawak head of retail sales department Azaidie Selli, Temenggong Stanley Geramong, and Pemanca Paing Tawi.