TYT Wan Junaidi makes first official visit to Astana

KUCHING (Feb 5): Yang di-Pertua Negeri Tun Dr Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar paid his first official visit to the Astana today.

The Head of State was accompanied by his wife Toh Puan Fauziah Mohd Sanusi.

Upon their arrival, they were welcomed by Astana senior administrative officer Riziandy Nawawi and private secretary Junih Salleh Ahmad.

During his visit, Wan Junaidi was introduced to Astana staff as well as briefed on their duties.

He was also given a tour of the Astana, where Riziandy briefed the governor on the progress of the renovation works.

The 153-year old Astana, which was built by the Second Rajah of Sarawak Charles Brooke in 1870, is currently undergoing minor renovations which is expected to be completed soon.

Wan Junaidi and his entourage were later accorded a high-tea before proceeding for a group photo session with Astana staff.