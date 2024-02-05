Work with relevant bodies to promote Kapit as must-visit place, eatery owners advised

KAPIT (Feb 5): Restaurant and coffee shop owners here should work closely with the relevant ministries and agencies to promote Kapit as one of the must-visit places in the state, says Paul Igai.

The former senator said Kapit has the potential to attract both domestic and foreign visitors, especially now with its road connectivity.

“Many of the restaurants and eateries here serve delicious food. Kapit markets sell a variety of jungle produce and river fish. All these, I feel, can be promoted to attract visitors.

“Towards this end, I suggest that KCROA work closely with the federal and state tourism ministries,” he said in his speech when attending a Chinese New Year dinner organised by Kapit Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Association (KCROA) here Saturday.

The dinner was officiated by James Sandak, who represented Deputy Minister in the Premier’s Department Datuk Jefferson Jamit Unyat.

Adding on, Paul said although he and his family reside in Kuching, he maintains a house in Selirik here and regularly travels back to meet up with friends and update himself on the latest happenings.

“Unlike in the old days when travelling to Kapit required the use of express boats, we are now connected by road, thus making it easier and convenient to drive.

“In this regard, Kapit definitely has the potential to attract more visitors,” he added.

Meanwhile, KCROA chairman Ma Tian Ho in his welcoming speech said the association had last year carried out a number of social activities via grants approved by Kapit MP Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi, Jamit, Katibas assemblyman Lidam Assan and Julau MP Datuk Larry Sng.

In thanking the elected representatives, Ma said among the activities carried out were distribution of school bags and stationeries to students from lower-income families, as well as donation of desks and chairs to schools.

“Recently, we also presented Kapit Hospital with four water-filtration units for the use of patients and staff,” he said.

He also informed that KCROA had contributed a sum of RM20,000 to the Sarawak Federation of Coffee Shop and Restaurant Owners Associations towards the purchase of a RM900,000 double-storey shoplot in Kuching which would serve as the federation’s headquarters.

Among those present at the dinner was federation chairman Yii Fung Hii.