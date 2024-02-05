Workshop raises awareness on rabies transmission, preventive measures

KUCHING (Feb 5): A workshop titled ‘Rabies Management for the Community (Batu Kawa)’ took place Saturday with the aim of enlightening participants on combating the disease.

The event was organised by the Kuching Division Health Office at the Universiti Malaysia Sarawak (Unimas) City Campus here.

“The objective of this workshop is to raise awareness of the mode of transmission, symptoms and preventive measures that the community can take in combating rabies,” said the organiser in a release yesterday.

Among the speakers were Unimas Faculty of Medicine Health Sciences Prof Dr Razitasham Safii, Kuching Division Health Office epidemiological officer Dr Majorie Ensayan Junting, Sarawak Department of Veterinary Services deputy director Dr Nicholas Jenek, Padawan Municipal Council environment assistant health officer Sumi Linggi, and Sarawak Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals president Datin Dona Drury-Wee.

During the workshop, participants were divided into several groups to discuss issues and generate ideas and input to address the rabies problem in their respective community.