11 food items listed as price controlled products for Chinese New Year

KUCHING (Feb 6): A total of 11 food items are listed under the 2024 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP) from this Feb 6 to Feb 14 in Sarawak to ensure fair pricing during the festive period.

Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) Sarawak enforcement chief Peter J. Berinus Agang today visited H&L Supercentre at Kuching Sentral here to inspect the execution of SHMMP, ensuring its effective implementation, along with H&L director Bong Kuet Fong and KPDN section enforcement chief Adyzam Abdul Manap.

In a press conference later, he said SHMMP will be enforced for a total of nine days – four days before the celebration, one day during the celebration and four days after the celebration.

“The SHMMP will be enforced under the Price Control and Anti Profiteering Act (AKHAP) 2011.

“The maximum prices set for the SHMMP for wholesalers and retailers can be checked on the ministry’s website at www.kpdn.gov.my,” he said.

The 11 price controlled products are white prawns (41 pieces to 60 pieces per kilogramme); white pomfret fish (weighing between 200 and 400 grams each); live pig; pork intestine (perut babi); pork (meat and fat); imported round cabbage from Indonesia and China (excluding Beijing); imported potatoes from China; garlic; imported old ginger (halia tua); imported white radish (lobak putih); and carrots (lobak merah).

KPDN Sarawak has deployed 189 enforcers and 97 price monitoring officers across the state to oversee supply availability and ensure compliance in public markets, wet markets and supermarkets, and address consumer complaints.

They had inspected 6,878 premises from Jan 1 to Feb 5, resulting in issuance of compounds totalling RM12,200 and seizure of items with estimated value of RM4,463,300 for 96 cases.

Business operators found to have violated the price scheme may be prosecuted under (AKHAP) 2011.

Individuals found guilty of selling controlled products above the maximum price face a fine of up to RM100,000, or prison sentence of up to three years or both or may be subject to penalty up to RM50,000.

Companies found guilty of selling controlled products above the maximum price may be fined up to RM500,000 or a fine up to RM250,000.

Individuals who fail to display a pink tag for controlled products may be fined up to RM10,000 or face penalty of up to RM5,000.

Companies that fail to display a pink tag for controlled products may be fined up to RM20,000 or face penalty of up to RM10,000.

KPDN urges the public to cooperate by reporting any offences via WhatsApp to 019-8488000, or through e-omplaint.kpdn.gov.my, or to call centre 1-800-886-80, or Ez ADU KPDN.