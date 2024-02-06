110 take part in SGC’s Lunar New Year Golf Special 2024

SIBU (Feb 6): A total of 110 players took part in the Sibu Golf Club (SGC) Lunar New Year Golf Special 2024.

Wong Koo Ching fired a 66 to win the Nett Section Group A, followed by Kung Teck Lee (67 OCB), Datuk Peter Yong (67 OCB), Abdul Hakim (67), and Kevin Ko (68).

For the Nett Section Group B, Ting Kok Siong (65) lifted the title, followed by Bujang Zainuddin (68), Joe Wong (69 OCB), and Ngieng Ping Kiew (69 OCB).

Veteran Lee Ka Tung was the winner of the Gross Section on 73, followed by Ferdinand Siaw (76), Ting Yong Hang (77), and Raymond Ling (78).

The winner of the senior section was Jack Tiong (65), followed by Badrul Zakuan (67), Kee Ing Ping (68 OCB), and Lawrence Nguoi (68 OCB).

SGC president Wong Pak Cheng said the annual event, which is in its 20th edition, is usually held a week before the Lunar New Year to celebrate the festival with golfers from different ethnic backgrounds.

He thanked SGC former president Dato Sri Wong Ing Kee for always sponsoring the event.

“It is not easy to find a sponsor for a golf tournament for 20 years. SGC is very fortunate to have such a sponsor such as Ing Kee,” he said during the prize giving ceremony last weekend.

Pak Cheng added SGC always holds golf tournaments to celebrate major festivals such as Chinese New Year, Gawai Dayak, Hari Raya, and Christmas.

“SGC belongs to all our members. We treasure our diversity and unity among the different races,” he added.