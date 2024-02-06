Tuesday, February 6
Abg Jo proposes another IBS factory be built in Central S’wak

By Galileo Petingi on Sarawak
Abang Johari (front, centre) and other guests gesture in a Chinese New Year greeting after conducting a site visit to the IBS factory in Kuching. – Photo by Chimon Upon

KUCHING (Feb 6): Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg has proposed another Industrialised Building System (IBS) factory be built in Central Sarawak.

He said the establishment of the factory there serves to accommodate the construction of affordable housing and commercial areas for the central and northern regions of the state.

“I propose to the Land Custody and Development Authority (LCDA) and CTR Technology Sdn Bhd to construct an IBS factory somewhere in the central region – perhaps in Bintulu.

“It would be quite a distance for the IBS factory in Kuching to send its logistics (to the central and northern zones). Since we are developing Jepak constituency, the IBS system will also be implemented there,” he told a press conference after officiating the IBS factory in Demak Laut here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event earlier, Abang Johari called on LCDA to conduct a feasibility study on setting up an IBS factory in the central zone. He also suggested it could be built in either Bintulu or Sibu.

