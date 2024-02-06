AirAsia resumes flying from KK to Jakarta

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 6): Sabah welcomed the first direct flight connecting Kota Kinabalu and Jakarta, Indonesia on Tuesday.

The inaugural flight with the code QZ 526 departed from Soekarno-Hatta International Airport (CCK) and landed safely at Kota Kinabalu International Airport (BKI) around 4.30pm, where it was greeted with a water salute. On board were 131 passengers from Jakarta.

Assistant Tourism, Culture and Environment Minister Datuk Joniston Bangkuai, who was present to welcome the inaugural flight, its crew and passengers said that the flight marks a significant milestone in our efforts to enhance regional connectivity and strengthen the ties between East Malaysia and Indonesia.

“The introduction of the Kota Kinabalu to Jakarta route is poised to have a profound impact on our tourism sector, fostering cultural exchanges and boosting economic activities.

“We anticipate increased tourist arrivals, opening up new opportunities for businesses and creating a positive ripple effect on the local economy,” he said.

Joniston described the inaugural flight as an re-introduction as AirAsia used to service the Kota Kinabalu-Jakarta-Kota Kinabalu route some 10 years ago.

He also said that Sabah, with its breath-taking landscapes, diverse cultures and warm hospitality, is truly a gem waiting to be explored.

He also invited the travellers to immerse themselves in the beauty of Sabah, experience its unique offerings, and create memories that will last a lifetime.

At the same time, he also thanked AirAsia for their pivotal role in expanding air connectivity and providing affordable and convenient travel options.

Joniston also shared that the Sabah Tourism Board (STB) where he is also the chairman, engaged in a constructive discussion with AirAsia, emphasising the mutual benefit of collaborative efforts to promote Sabah as a premier destination and to enhance tourism influx.

“This is important for us given Sabah’s position as the second-largest hub for AirAsia in Malaysia.”

“We have received a comprehensive briefing, and as reported in the news, AirAsia is set to introduce additional direct flights this year, including routes to Denpasar and Manado,” he said.

He added that they are enthusiastic about this upcoming development, and they are confident that the travel community shares in the anticipation of these new routes.

“Of course, AirAsia has established great connectivity with destinations in the ASEAN region, and we want to capitalise on existing routes to get into this market and explore how we can draw more ASEAN tourists to Sabah,” he said.

Joniston mentioned that they look forward to a continued partnership that will contribute to the growth and success of the Kota Kinabalu-Jakarta route.

Meanwhile, AirAsia will be operating three flights a week from Jakarta to Kota Kinabalu and from Kota Kinabalu to Jakarta on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Also present at the event were the Republic of Indonesia in Kota Kinabalu Consul-General, Rafail Walangitan and AirAsia Indonesia Chief Executive Officer Veranita Yosephine.