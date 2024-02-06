APM Miri personnel rescue kittens trapped in office ceiling

MIRI (Feb 6): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM) personnel rescued two kittens trapped in the ceiling of an office at Jalan North Yu Seng here today.

In a statement, APM Miri said that they received a call on the incident at 10.47am from a man who was working in the office.

“Upon receiving the call, a team of personnel went to the location. When they arrived, the complainant said that he heard a noise coming from the ceiling.

“He also said there was a cat inside the office, believed to be the mother of the kittens,” it said.

APM Miri said the team managed to rescue the two kittens trapped in the ceiling by using a ladder and reunited them with their mother.

The operation ended at 11.36am.