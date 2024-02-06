APM Miri snake handlers catch one-metre-long cobra outside Kpg Wireless flat

MIRI (Feb 6): The Miri Civil Defence Force (APM Miri) snake handlers caught a one-metre-long cobra outside a flat at Kampung Wireless this morning.

APM Miri said they received a call at 9.18am from a flat unit owner who requested for assistance to capture a snake.

“After receiving the call, a team of four snake handlers went to the location and met with the complainant, who said she spotted a snake when she was drying her clothes.

“The team then conducted a check and found the one-metre-long cobra underneath a glass mirror outside the flat,” it added.

APM Miri said the cobra was captured and later released into its natural habitat.

The operation ended at 9.38am.