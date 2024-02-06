Azizul Annuar Adenan re-elected Taekwondo Malaysia (WTF) president

KUCHING (Feb 6): Tanjong Datu assemblyman Azizul Annuar Adenan was recently re-elected Taekwondo Malaysia (WTF) president at the association’s 11th annual general meeting.

He clinched 38 votes to emerge victorious against Datuk Mohd Nasir Ibrahim Fikri, who received 17 votes.

Azizul, who is Sarawak Taekwondo Association (TM/WTF) president, thanked members and the newly-elected executive committee for their unwavering support and unity during his tenure.

He also highlighted the upcoming series of worldwide taekwondo championships scheduled for 2024.

“We emphasise the importance of continuity and collaboration to ensure the seamless execution of programmes aimed at advancing the sport,” he said in a statement released by the Sarawak Taekwondo Association today.

With his renewed mandate, Azizul said he aims to propel Taekwondo Malaysia towards new heights of excellence on the international stage.

Other committee members are Grand Master Tan Check Joon, Grand Master Dhanarj Rassiah, Grand Master Khrishnamurthy Suranna, and Grand Master KM Rajendran.