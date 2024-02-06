Batu Niah Lions extends food aid to PPDK Bekenu

MIRI (Feb 6): Lions Club of Batu Niah recently distributed food to the Bekenu community-based rehabilitation centre (PPDK) in conjunction with Chinese New Year.

Club president Andy Jong Wan Joon described the contribution as a ‘small gesture’ for families struggling to make ends meet, especially during festive celebrations.

“The aid was distributed to 25 families of trainees at PPDK Bekenu. They are among the 150 families in Niah, Bekenu and Miri whom we distributed the aid to,” he said.

Meanwhile, PPDK Bekenu supervisor Diana Lukum said the centre, established in Aug 28, 2018, relocated last year to a new location.

“Our previous location was prone to flash floods. Even though we no longer face such situations, we are still struggling to cover our operating cost due to the increase in cost of living,” she said.

At present, PPDK Bekenu has 12 trainees aged between four and 31 years.