Catholic Archbishop opens St Vincent De Paul Chapel in Balai Ringin

By Desiree David on Sarawak
Poh (third right) cuts the ribbon to officially open the St Vincent De Paul Chapel. At second right is Ambrose.

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Catholic Chapel of St Vincent De Paul, located in Kampung Ensebang Padang Bilon in Balai Ringin, officially opened its doors on Feb 4.

Roman Catholic Archbishop Simon Poh officiated at the opening of the chapel, in the presence of Association of Churches Sarawak (ACS) secretary-general Elder Ambrose Linang, St Theresa’s Church Serian rector Fr Lazarus Swinie and others.

Also present was a representative from the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor).

According to Ambrose, the chapel – built on a ‘gotong royong’ basis – took three months to complete using Unifor funds amounting to RM200,000.

“The villagers expressed their appreciation to the state government, as through Unifor, they now have a comfortable chapel for worship,” he told The Borneo Post.

Following the chapel’s opening, Poh led the Holy Mass and bestowed blessings upon the congregation.

