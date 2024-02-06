Curtin M’sia upholds ongoing engagement with govt, communities

MIRI (Feb 6): Curtin Malaysia, a Sarawak government-owned institution of higher learning (IPT) remains steadfast in upholding active engagement with the government and the communities, in facilitating the creation of more educational opportunities for the students.

This was highlighted by Curtin Malaysia’s manager for external engagement Muhamad Rahman Sallehin, who headed a delegation from the university in courtesy calls on Bintulu District Office and Bintulu District Education Office (PPD) recently.

Moreover, he said the visits reflected the university’s effort in exploring avenues for collaborations set to benefit those in Bintulu who intended to further their studies at a global university in Sarawak.

“The visits underscored Curtin Malaysia’s commitment of contributing to the development of local communities, primarily through the field of education.

“And that it is our hope that from these visits, it could significantly enhance educational opportunities in the Bintulu Region,” he said in a statement issued yesterday.

Adding on, Muhamad Rahman pointed out that Curtin Malaysia’s engagement initiatives were aligned with its ‘Vision 2030’, focusing on ‘people, planet and partnership’.

“The mission is to engage communities and change lives through excellence in education and research.”

The Curtin Malaysia team also take advantage of the courtesy calls to propose for the university to have information booths at various events and programmes conducted by Bintulu District Office.

“This way, Curtin Malaysia would be able to provide the relevant information about the programmes, opportunities and also the facilities available at the university,” said Muhamad Rahman, adding that the meeting with the officers turned out to be ‘really fruitful’.

“The discussions revolved around how the relevant agencies and local community leaders could play key roles in disseminating information about Yayasan Sarawak’s English Enhancement Programme (EEP) available at Curtin Malaysia.

“We hope to encourage Form 5 students to participate in the EEP after completing their SPM (Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia) examinations to enhance their English proficiency in preparation for university studies.”

The Curtin Malaysia’s BP40 Bursary Scheme sponsored by Yayasan Sarawak was also highlighted during the meetings.

The bursary offers a substantial subsidy of up to 60 per cent off tuition fees for Bumiputra students – an effort to open the doors to more students from indigenous communities to pursue higher education at Curtin Malaysia.

The Curtin Malaysia delegation had the sessions with Deputy Bintulu District Education Officer (School Management Sector) Law Siong Lee, and Bintulu District Office’s assistant district officer Latifah Moksen.