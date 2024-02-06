Early morning fire guts Sarawak Scout Association headquarters in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak branch’s headquarters at Jalan Batu Lintang here was badly damaged in a fire this morning.

The Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) in a statement in a statement said no casualties or injuries were reported during the incident.

Bomba said they were notified about the incident at 5.57am and firefighters from the Batu Lintang, Padungan and Tabuan Jaya fire stations were rushed to the scene.

“The fire involved a two-storey building of the Scout Association of Malaysia Sarawak branch, with the top floor being 80 per cent destroyed,” it said.

Bomba said the firefighters proceeded to extinguish the fire and managed to put it under control at 6.53am.

“The firefighters ended the operation at 8.51am after the fire was fully extinguished,” it added.

The cause of the fire and losses incurred are still under investigation.