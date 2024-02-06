Eight nabbed for splashing red paint on homes of loan shark debtors

KUCHING (Feb 6): Eight individuals including two women have been arrested by police since last month for allegedly splashing paint on houses here to harass those owing money to loan sharks.

Kuching police chief ACP Ahsmon Bajah said the suspects, aged between 19 and 47, included two who tested positive for drugs and had past criminal records.

“During the arrests, police seized a car, two knives, two cans of paint and two mobile phones.

“With these arrests, we have resolved five cases of mischief under Section 427 of the Penal Code,” he said in a statement yesterday.

The Section provides for a jail term which may extend to two years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

In this regard, Ahsmon called on the public to channel information on criminal activities to any nearby police station so that action can be taken.