Fadhlina calls on parents, schools to collaborate in combating energy stick trend

NILAI (Feb 6): Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has called on parents and schools to collaborate in preventing students from using nasal inhaler products or energy sticks.

Emphasising the importance of input from parents and teachers, she stressed the need to address and combat this concerning trend.

“I urge parents and schools to address this issue seriously. Students should not be using (energy sticks). They should be focusing on education and health, spending time on beneficial programmes and not consuming things that affect their health.

She was speaking to reporters after the 2024 Negeri Sembilan Cross-Cultural Unity Day and Early School assistance officiated by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun here today.

Two days ago, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dr. Dzulkefly Ahmad announced that he had received a complaint and pledged to take prompt action on a product being actively sold and promoted on social media.

Public Health Malaysia (PHM) has raised concerns about the emergence of beginner products, which not only pose a risk of enticing users into vaping and drug use but are also gaining popularity among students.

These products are being sold at remarkably low prices, ranging from RM2.50 to RM10.

Meanwhile, she said the distribution of early school assistance nationwide has reached 80 percent and will be completed before Feb 10.

She highlighted that so far, the amount distributed in Negeri Sembilan amounted to RM26,458,050 involving 478 schools and benefiting 176,387 students.

Today’s Negeri Sembilan Cross-Cultural Unity Day celebration was recognised by the Malaysia Book of Records as the largest gathering of 177,000 students and 17,400 teachers in traditional attire. – Bernama