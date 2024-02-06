Fatimah: RM151 mln worth of drugs, substances seized through integrated ops in S’wak

KUCHING (Feb 6): A total of RM151 million worth of illicit drugs and substances were seized through integrated operations conducted in Sarawak last year, said Minister of Women, Childhood and Community Wellbeing Development Dato Sri Fatimah Abdullah.

Fatimah said these drugs and substances seized last year represented a 1,443 per cent increment compared to the RM9.78 million worth of such items seized in 2022.

“The increase in the percentage of arrests and the value of drugs confiscated is a positive impact of our proactive approach in addressing the drugs and substances menace in Sarawak,” she said in a press conference at Wisma Bapa Malaysia here today.

Fatimah said 1,293 kilogrammes of drugs and substances in packed form such as ketamine, methamphetamine and ecstasy were seized in 2023 as well as 36,702 pills.

She added a total of 11,470 arrests were made last year in 7,841 integrated operations between the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department, Customs Department and National Anti-Drug Agency Sarawak.

“From the total number of arrests made in 2023, 564 suspects were drug peddlers; 2,066 individuals were arrested for possession of drugs and substances; and another 8,840 individuals tested positive for drugs and substance abuse,” she said, adding the number of arrests made last year was an increase of 12 per cent compared to the 10,237 arrests made in 2022.

In terms of districts, Kuching led with 2,675 arrests followed by Sibu (1,280), Miri (1,277), Bintulu (939) and Samarahan (605).

Fatimah said curbing the supply and demand for drugs and substances is part of the main strategies deployed by the state government since 2018 to overcome vice activities.

Among those present was her deputy Datuk Mohamad Razi Sitam.