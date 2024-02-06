Fatimah: Sarawak to use Singapore model to form support system for elderly

KUCHING (Feb 6): Sarawak plans to use Singapore as a model to develop a support system for the elderly in the state, said Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The Minister of Women, Childhood, and Community Wellbeing Development said Singapore’s comprehensive system prioritises safety and health both in care centres and at home.

“We did a survey recently with many of the elderly population in Sarawak and from that survey we found out that many of them would rather be at their own homes and do not want to be placed at care centres.

“Among the things created by Singapore which was tailored to accommodate elderly residents there is the country’s use of an alarm system to alert caregivers if an elderly person falls at home, ensuring immediate assistance,” she said at the ‘Giving Love Grateful Heart’ Chinese New Year Dinner here last night.

She added Sarawak could learn much from Singapore on how to better look after the elderly who need care but do not want to be placed in centres.

A total of 33 senior citizens from Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng and 20 children from The Salvation Army were in attendance.

During the event, Fatimah also witnessed the symbolic handing over of RM30,000 from 38 Yayasan Amal Cinta to Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng, as well as distributed angpows.

“We hope to see more charitable organisations emulate what the charitable organisations involved in this event do for the community,” she added.

Among the attendees were Batu Lintang assemblyman See Chee How, Sarawak Hun Nam Siang Tng chairman Tay Boon Sing, Kuching Book Lovers Association founder and chairperson May Loo Hun Ing, and Kuching Book Lovers Association secretary Ashley Thian.