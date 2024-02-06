Health Dept conducts vector control fogging in Kapit housing areas

KAPIT (Feb 6): The Health Department carried out vector control fogging at two housing areas here yesterday afternoon.

The fogging at Taman Siew Gin and Taman Cham Ung Hwa, Bletih sought to destroy mosquitoes at the residential areas.

It is learnt that there have been recent cases of residents suffering from mosquito-related diseases.

Kapit Health officer Dr Drend Jores advised the people to stay vigilant and prevent mosquitoes from breeding.

He urged them to spend time checking their house compound to destroy any possible mosquito breeding spots such as plastic containers, tins, bottles, and pots.

Dr Drend also encouraged the people to use insect repellent when gardening or clearing their compounds.

He also advised those who have symptoms of malaria or dengue to visit the nearest clinic or hospital for a medical check.

According to the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), symptoms of malaria include fever and flu-like illness, including shaking chills, headaches, muscle aches, and tiredness, while nausea, vomiting, and diarrhoea may also occur.

The CDC said the most common symptoms of dengue are fever with nausea or vomiting, rash, as well as aches and pains.