Health dept releases flying doctor service schedule for Feb 6-16

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Sarawak Health Department’s Flying Doctor Service will be available in Sarikei, Sri Aman, Sibu, Kapit and Miri from Feb 6 to 16.

For Sarikei, the mobile team is expected at Rh Enggie and Kemalih on Feb 6; Rh Bugie and SRK Ju (Feb 7); and RH Kiroh and Rh Umar (Feb 8).

The service will in Sri Aman at Rh Thomas Banggai and Rh Sibu, Perdu, Ulu Spak on Feb 9; Rh Mamut, Langgir, Lingga and Rh Munggu Sawa, Patu (Feb 13); Rh Lidom, Sg Paya, Menjuau and Rh Rimong Begantong (Feb 14); Rh Bada, Ng Talong, Ulu Engkari and Rh Nyandang, Ulu Akup, Skrang (Feb 15); and Ng Bawie, Ulu Lemanak (Feb 16).

In Sibu, it will be available at Rh Seliau and Rh Tuan on Feb 6, as well as Rh Engkayau, Ulu Machan and Rh Janting (Feb 7).

The team is also expected in Kapit at Rh Nuga and Rh Ringga on Feb 8; Rh Liun, Ibau and Rh Messop, Ibau (Feb 9); Rh Majo and Rh Kennedy (Feb 13); Rh Ajan, Long Singut (Feb 14); Rh Achau and Rh Ngelambong (Feb 15); as well as Rh Ai Anak Jalin, Sg Entawau and Bena, Balleh (Feb 16).

For Miri, the mobile service team is expected at Long Sait on Feb 6, Long Kelian (Feb 7); Long Lubang and Mandamot (Feb 8); Ramudu (Feb 9); Long Kawi (Feb 13); Ba Data Bila (Feb 14); Ba Ajeng (Feb 15); and Ba Pakan (Feb 16).

For more information, call Family Health Development Division senior medical assistant Junaidi Othman on 082-473200 (ext. 416).