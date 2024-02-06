Hope Place delivers festive cheer to over 100 less-privileged families

KUCHING (Feb 6): Hope Place Kuching brought Chinese New Year festive cheer to over 100 underprivileged families in and around the city here through the distribution of goodies sponsored by generous bodies and individual donors.

The non-governmental organisation in a release said the items included vegetables, eggs, festive cookies, dried food, and mandarin oranges.

“We also distributed festive hampers from generous donors, while children and the elderly received angpow – a tradition that is still carried out despite today’s economic challenges,” it said.

Hope Place said the distribution, which took place between the end of last month and this past week, was joined by over 60 volunteers including youths, retirees and businessmen, all of whom came together to give back to the community.

The recipients comprised single parents, marginalised children and abandoned elderly individuals, it added.

It extended its appreciation to companies including Big Grain Capital Berhad, TRR Younited Group, SSF Quarry and Grab Malaysia, as well as anonymous donors for their generous contributions.

“We would also like to thank members from Pertubuhan Penganut Buddha Shan Ren Jie Wan Bao Shi and Faith Methodist Church for joining us in spreading festive cheer to the needy.”

Hope Place welcomes all donations and will issue receipts upon request. Donations can be channelled to its Maybank account (511289001160) or by scanning the S Pay Global QR code on its Facebook page.

For more information, call Hope Place on 082-505987.