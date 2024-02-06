KPDN: Festive price control scheme for 11 items in effect Feb 6-14

SIBU (Feb 6): Traders here have been advised to comply with the rules and regulations stipulated under the 2024 Chinese New Year Festive Season Maximum Price Scheme (SHMMP).

KPDN Sibu chief Kelyn Bolhassan @ Haliward said 11 controlled items have been included under the nine-day SHMMP which will be implemented from today (Feb 6) to Feb 14.

The 11 controlled items are white prawns (between 41 pieces and 60 pieces per kg), white pomfret fish (weighing between 200g and 400g each), live pig; pork (intestine) and pork (meat and fat).

Also listed are imported round cabbage, imported potatoes, garlic, imported old ginger, imported radishes and carrots.

He said stern action would be taken under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 against any trader who fails to comply with the price controls.