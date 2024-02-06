KUTS Blue Line projected to start passenger service in 2 years, says minister

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Blue Line of the Kuching Urban Transportation System (KUTS) project is expected to begin passenger service within two years’ time, said Dato Sri Lee Kim Shin.

The state Transport Minister said Stage 1 of the Blue Line is scheduled to be completed by the fourth quarter of next year.

“Once the construction for this has been completed by December 2025, we still need to do a trial run and so on.

“So, we hope to be able to provide the service by early 2026,” he told reporters when met at the Autonomous Rapid Transit (ART) Rembus Depot site in Kota Samarahan here today.

The Blue Line is one of three transit lines under the KUTS project which covers a distance of 27.6km from Rembus in Kota Samarahan to Hikmah Exchange in the city centre here.

Lee’s visit to the site was in conjunction with the commencement of work at Rembus Depot.

He said the letter of award for the project was handed over to the contractors on Dec 8 last year.

“The Rembus Depot project has been awarded to a joint venture company made up of three companies; namely Azam Sehasrat Sdn Bhd, IJM Construction Sdn Bhd and Unique Deco Sdn Bhd.

“Today, they are starting the first pile on the Mechanical Workshop, which is one of main components of the Rembus Depot,” he said, adding that the project cost around RM260 million.

He pointed out that in addition to the Mechanical Workshop, there are five other main components; namely the Infrastructure Workshop, Operation Control Centre (OCC) and Admin Building, Hydrogen Refuelling Station, Stabling Yard and Test Track.

“This project is scheduled to be completed and be operational for service for the Blue Line by the end of 2025,” he said.

Lee reminded the contractors to try their best to complete the project according to the schedule.

“We do not wish to see any delay, nor do we want to hear any excuses for the delay.

“There is a contract which has already been signed and I hope that they will fulfil all requirements in accordance with the specifications and the contract,” he emphasised.

He said his ministry together with Sarawak Metro, a subsidiary of Sarawak Economic Development Corporation (SEDC) entrusted to develop, operate and maintain KUTS, will monitor the project very closely.

“We have a very tight schedule as all these facilities must be completed even before the ART arrives. If they are not ready, then we cannot start operations.

“So, it has to be completed together. All the phases of the project must be ready, and our ART must be ready by then as well,” stressed Lee.

Also present was Sarawak Metro chief executive officer Mazli Mustaffa.

The KUTS project is being developed in phases with Phase 1 consisting of the Blue Line, the Red Line and the Green Line.

The Red Line will run from Kuching Sentral to Pending, and the Green Line from Pending to Damai.

Covering a total distance of 70km, Phase 1 of the KUTS project is scheduled to begin passenger service in stages, starting from the fourth quarter of 2025 and expected to be completed by the end of 2027.