Man in fatal Siburan domestic violence case pleads guilty

KUCHING (Feb 6): A 42-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, in connection with the death of his wife in Siburan last month.

Abang Ahmad Zaki Mohd Ladi made the plea before judge Musli Ab Hamid, who fixed March 9 for sentencing and ordered the accused to be further held in Puncak Borneo Prison pending the date.

Abang Ahmad Zaki was charged under Section 304(b) of the Penal Code with causing the death of his wife, 43, at a house in Taman Duranda Emas, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 8.30am on Jan 22.

The Section provides imprisonment for up to 10 years or with fine or both.

Prosecuting was deputy public prosecutor Ruvinasini Pandian, while the accused was unrepresented.

Based on a previous news report, Padawan police chief Supt Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad said the accused had been kicked out of the house by his wife on Jan 8, but returned on Jan 22 to collect his clothes.

He said during discussions about their marriage, the man pushed his wife onto a sofa and inflicted serious injuries on her.

The woman was able to call her family members for help, with police later arresting the accused for investigation.

The following night, however, she complained of pain in the region of her ears before losing consciousness in her home, and was pronounced dead by medical personnel.