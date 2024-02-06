Man in Kuching jailed seven months for meth possession

KUCHING (Feb 6): A 26-year-old man was sentenced to seven months in jail by the Magistrates’ Court here today after he pleaded guilty to possessing 0.07g of methamphetamine in November last year.

Alfred Cesby Jaidi made the plea before Magistrate Syarifah Fatimah Azura Wan Ali after a charge framed under Section 12(2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 12(3) of the same Act was read to him.

The Section carries a fine not exceeding RM100,000 or imprisonment up to five years or both, upon conviction.

Alfred committed the offence at a house in Kampung Siga, Siburan, Jalan Kuching-Serian at around 10am on Nov 9, 2023.

According to the facts of the case, Alfred was arrested by the police on suspicion of being involved in drug-related activities during a raid at the house.

During the raid, the police also seized a small transparent plastic packet containing crystallised substance, which was kept in a cigarette box.

A chemist report dated Jan 24, 2024, confirmed that the seized item was methamphetamine weighing 0.07g.

ASP Arman Ibrahim prosecuted the case while Alfred was unrepresented by a counsel.