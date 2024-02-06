MCCCI kicking off CNY festivities with Cheongsam Queen Competition

MIRI (Feb 6): Miri Chinese Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCCI) is gearing up to host the much-anticipated Cheongsam Queen Competition tomorrow (Feb 7), adding a touch of grandeur to the upcoming Chinese New Year festivities.

This event aims to promote the cultural significance of the Cheongsam, and promises to captivate audiences with its unique blend of elegance and charm, said the organiser.

The competition takes place at the stage set up in front of the former Resident’s and District Office car park, beginning at 7.30pm.

“The Cheongsam Queen Competition is expected to be a highlight of the Chinese New Year celebrations, drawing in numerous spectators eager to witness this glamorous affair.

“Seventeen graceful female contestants will take to the stage, showcasing their interpretation of the cheongsam through elegant attire and captivating catwalks.

“Each contestant will have the opportunity to charm the audience with a personal introduction, highlighting their individual charisma and stage presence as they vie for prestigious prizes,” said the organiser in a release.

The competition will feature a range of awards, as well as special awards such as the Best Posture Award and Most Popular Award.

For further details, contact the MCCCI secretariat on 085-439832 or 011-58849832.