Muaythai phenom Jojo’s younger brother Mikail steals limelight in Bangkok

KUCHING (Feb 6): Muhammad Mikail Ghazali Zulfikar has shown some potential in following the footsteps of older brother and muaythai sensation Johan. 17-year-old Johan was the revelation of the sport last year.

The 14-year-old Mikail from Kuching’s Rentap Muaythai Gym snatched the gold in the Youth Male (14-15 Years) in the WBC Amazing Muaythai World Festival in Bangkok from Feb 1-5. He beat Japan’s Kenshin Tenabe 6-1 in the final.

It was the second time he has won in this tournament as he won in the 42kg category last year.

A day earlier, he had beaten a Thai fighter at the Omnoi Stadium.

Mikail was one of the eight Sarawakians who helped the Malaysian team secure four gold and four bronze medals in the four-day tournament which attracted over 650 fighters from 70 countries.

Mikail’s younger sister Emylia Lynn also finished on the podium after bagging the bronze in the Youth Female (12-13 Years). Adrynna Thanicha Seesombat, the daughter of Rentap Muaythai Gym head coach Addy Singpayak, lifted the title for Youth Female (12-13 Years) for Under-36kg.

Other fighters from Sarawak who bagged gold medals were Radhit Eadric Rioh Roy Angau in the Youth Male (12-13) 71kg and Wyjie Firdaus Aziz in the Youth Male (12-13) 48kg.

Meanwhile, bronzes were delivered by Muhammad Azim Nazmi Abdul Razak in the Youth Male (10-11) Under 30kg and Awangku Abdul Rahman Awang Marajay in the Male Adult Elite Under51kg, both Sarawakians.