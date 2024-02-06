Practise sustainability when celebrating Chinese New Year, association tells M’sians

KUCHING (Feb 6): The Malaysia Dynamic Community Association (MDCA) has called on Malaysians to embrace sustainable practices when celebrating Chinese New Year.

In a press statement, MDCA outlined actions individuals and communities can take to ensure a more sustainable celebration.

“We hope households would opt for energy-efficient lighting for decorations, as we aim to reduce energy consumption during the festive season,” said chairman Paul Fong.

“We also want our local governments and relevant entities to follow suit, promoting the use of energy-efficient lighting in community decorations.”

The association also suggested those celebrating increase the proportion of vegetarian dishes during gatherings to reduce meat consumption and its associated environmental impact.

“Local farmers should also be supported by choosing locally grown and seasonal produce, thereby reducing carbon emissions from transportation.

“This aligns with our broader goal of promoting sustainable development through community-driven initiatives,” said Fong.

On waste reduction, he said MDCA also advocates sustainable materials for red packets and gifts, such as recyclable paper or textiles, and minimising plastic as well as single-use packaging.

The association also recommended minimising disposable paper products and opting for reusable tableware and fabric products.

“Rubbish sorting and recycling activities is also important to minimise the environmental impact of post-celebration waste,” he said.

MDCA also encouraged Malaysians to support community development and charity activities such as volunteering for community cleaning and greening initiatives, as well as donating to support the less fortunate.

Fong said by taking these proactive actions, Malaysians can actively contribute to sustainable development while celebrating Chinese New Year.