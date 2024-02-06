Premier: Landeh to see new water treatment plant to boost water supply capacity in Kuching

KUCHING (Feb 6): A new water treatment plant will be set up in Landeh here to boost water supply capacity in Kuching and nearby districts, revealed Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

He said the new plant will cater for the increasing demands from the growing population as well as industries in those areas.

“In the next few years, we expect the population will continue to grow and the industries will expand. As such, we have taken steps to ensure sufficient water supply is available for the surroundings areas and nearby districts.

“The proposed water treatment plant will play an important role in enhancing capacity and meeting the needs of the community,” he said when asked by reporters on the whereabouts of the new plant in a press conference after officiating the Industrialised Building System (IBS) in Demak Laut here on Tuesday.

Speaking at the event earlier, Abang Johari assured the state government emphasises Sarawak’s development and the wellbeing of its people instead of delving into politics.

“Kita sik ada gago hal politik – kita gago molah rumah, molah jeraya, molah jambatan (We don’t play politics – we are busy building affordable houses, roads and bridges).

“On water supply, (I can see) we might have less water in Kuching – which is why we have planned to construct a water treatment plant so that we have sufficient water supply,” he added.