Raghad says only concern is caring for husband, appeals to Sarawakians not to believe rumours

KUCHING (Feb 6): Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib, the wife of former governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud, has called on Sarawakians to stop making assumptions about and accusations towards her.

In an open letter shared with the media today following allegations that Taib was taken out of a private hospital here against doctors’ advice, which she has denied, Raghad said there has been an online campaign against her.

“For the past few days, it has been circulated in social media portal images and news that tarnished my image and reputation as the wife of the former Yang di-Pertua Negeri Sarawak. My only concern at the moment is the well-being of my husband, Tun Taib.

“I humbly request please stop all these assumptions and malicious accusations towards me, as my priority is only to take care of my husband at this point of time.

“Please do not believe in any of the rumours being said about me,” she said.

Raghad stated she is a Malaysian and “will always be a Malaysian” despite being foreign-born.

“I will not leave the country and will continue with my charity works towards Sarawakians after Tun Taib gains his health back, Insyaallah.

“With this being said, I hope all of you can come together and pray for Tun Taib,” she added.

Yesterday, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed police are investigating a report filed against Raghad for removing him from a private hospital here at 11.56pm on Saturday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code (causing hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others).

In a report filed almost 2am on Sunday, the complainant claimed that Raghad removed her husband “despite being advised to have the patient stay in the hospital for proper and adequate treatment”.

According to the report, the hospital also has a copy of a letter from a law firm to Raghad instructing her to notify the firm if Taib was to be discharged.

A second police report was filed by Taib’s family member late on Sunday night.