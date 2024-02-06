Return and contribute expertise towards state’s growth, S’wakians working overseas told

BINTULU (Feb 6): Sarawakians working overseas have been asked to return to Sarawak and contribute their knowledge and expertise to the state’s growth.

In making the call, Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing said Sarawak requires a qualified workforce towards achieving its aim of becoming a developed state.

“With the shifting and rapid growth of the Asean economic landscape, Sarawak needs a large number of qualified professionals in a variety of disciplines.

“This will help ensure the success of the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030,” he said.

The text of Tiong’s speech was delivered by his special officer Steven Kong Kai Seng, who represented the Bintulu MP at a dinner organised by SM Kai Dee Bintulu Alumni Association at a restaurant here.

On the gathering, Tiong said it was an excellent way to bring together former students of SM Kai Dee.

He encouraged former students, especially those who have achieved success in life, to contribute back to their alma mater in whatever form they see fit.

During the event, Kong announced Tiong’s pledge of RM10,000 for the alumni association to run its annual activities.