SEDC Energy, MARC to jointly host Borneo Energy Transition conference

KUCHING (Feb 6): SEDC Energy has announced a strategic partnership with Malaysia Rating Corporation Berhad (MARC) for the eagerly awaited Borneo Energy Transition Conference (BETC) 2024.

Scheduled to convene in Kuching on Feb 26-27, the two-day conference aims to unite visionary leaders, change-makers and industry experts to explore innovative ideas and spur decisive action towards shaping a sustainable energy future in the region.

Following the announcement, SEDC Energy chief executive officer Robert Hardin and MARC’s group chief executive officer Datuk Jamaludin Nasir paid a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg to brief him on the BETC today.

“The briefing was attended by key figures including SEDC Energy’s chief operating officer Foo Kim Leong, SEDC Energy corporate communications manager Dennis Harun Wong and MARC’s chief commercial officer Badrul Hisham Zawawi.

“Highlighting the commitment of both organisations to the success of this pivotal conference, this visit underscores the strategic significance of collaboration and its potential impact on the regional energy sector,” added a press release by SEDC Energy.

Expressing his pride in the collaboration, Robert through the press statement stated that SEDC Energy, Sarawak’s prominent new energy agency, is proud to have MARC as their strategic partner for the conference.

According to Robert, MARC’s support will help build SEDC Energy’s reputation as a new energy player in the region, also putting Sarawak on the map.

“So far, we have received overwhelming response from sponsors and participants despite it being an exclusive by-invitation event. This will be our first, but we want to make BETC our anchor event as we grow,” said Robert.

Jamaludin, on the other hand, reflected on the collaboration, saying that they are also honoured to be the strategic partner for BETC 2024, and this collaboration aligns with MARC’s commitment to fostering innovation and sustainability in the energy sector.

“SEDC Energy’s vision and dedication to driving positive change in the region resonate with MARC’s values. Together, we aim to contribute to the development of a resilient and sustainable energy ecosystem,” said Jamaludin in the same press statement.

SEDC Energy assures that BETC 2024 promises to serve as a platform for constructive dialogue and collaboration, paving the way for significant advancements in the regional energy landscape.