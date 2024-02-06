Taib’s daughter calls for prayers for her father’s recovery

KUCHING (Feb 6): Deputy Economy Minister Datuk Hanifah Hajar Taib, who is former Sarawak governor Tun Pehin Sri Abdul Taib Mahmud’s youngest child, has called for prayers for her ailing father.

Malaysiakini reported that the Mukah MP told reporters in Petaling Jaya this when asked today about her father’s latest condition.

“Pray for him to get well,” Hanifah told reporters outside the Malaysian Employers Federation conference.

However, she declined to comment further on speculation surrounding her father’s status, including police reports filed against her stepmother Toh Puan Raghad Kurdi Taib for allegedly removing him from a specialist hospital here late on Saturday night against medical advice.

In an open letter shared with the media today, Raghad said there has been an online campaign to tarnish her image and reputation.

She said her only concern is the well-being of her husband.

Yesterday, Sarawak police commissioner Datuk Mancha Ata confirmed police are investigating a report filed against Raghad for removing him from a private hospital here at 11.56pm on Saturday.

He said the case is being investigated under Section 336 of the Penal Code (causing hurt by an act which endangers life or the personal safety of others).

In a report filed almost 2am on Sunday, the complainant claimed that Raghad removed her husband “despite being advised to have the patient stay in the hospital for proper and adequate treatment”.

According to the report, the hospital also has a copy of a letter from a law firm to Raghad instructing her to notify the firm if Taib was to be discharged.

A second police report was filed by Taib’s family member late on Sunday night.