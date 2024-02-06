Uggah: 1.13 mln ha of NCR land surveyed under Section 6 of state land code

KUCHING (Feb 6): Some 1.13 million hectares of Native Customary Rights (NCR) land in Sarawak have gone through the en-bloc perimeter survey under Section 6 of the State Land Code, said Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

According to him, there are an estimated two million hectares of NCR land in the state.

In his speech at the presentation of compensation to landowners in Betong today, Uggah reiterated that the Section 6 survey was a faster option to segregate genuine NCR land from state land.

From Section 6, he explained the next step was to go through Section 18 for the issuance of the individual titles.

“When the government acquires NCR land for any development purpose, it will pay the compensation based on the Land and Survey Department’s valuation rate, including the crop and infrastructure within.

“The government seizing such land without any compensation is not an issue.

“Normally, we have little to no problem with those NCR lands which have the titles.

“However, there will normally be some issues with those without land titles,” he said during the ceremony when 59 NCR landowners in Betong received compensation totalling RM3.171 million.

These affected landowners are from two areas whose land had been acquired for the construction of two road projects.

Uggah also said, for the Betong Division alone, a total of 14,322 hectares had been surveyed and over 85,000 hectares had been gazetted under Section 6 so far.

“These represent out of a total of 174,342 hectares whose their owners had requested to be survey.

“But at the same time, we have around 16,900 hectares whose owners have declined the process due to instigations by certain quarters,” he added.

Uggah commended the Land and Survey Department for its tireless efforts in the en-bloc surveying process, saying it was done very well despite the department having to deal with other development projects.

At the function, he announced a RM1.8 million government grant to upgrade the Betong Resident’s office and another RM200,000 for the Betong district office.

Meanwhile, Layar assemblyman Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu advised the recipients to use their compensation money wisely.

Rentap, who is also Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, said they should give priority to their children’s education.

Deputy Minister for Urban Planning, Land Administration and Environment Datuk Len Talif Salleh said the state government is now very committed to bringing development to the state rural areas in-line with the Post Covid-19 Development Strategy 2030.

As such, he said, it would need to acquire land to build more roads, public amenities, power and water supply projects and telecommunication towers.

“This means we will have to acquire both NCR and private lands.

“But rest assured, we will pay fair compensation,” he said.

Betong MP Dr Richard Rapu, political secretary to Sarawak Premier Roseline Mapong, Betong Resident Richard Micheal Abunawas, Betong Land superintendent Moris Nayub, and JKR divisional engineer Jadon Ng were among those at the function.