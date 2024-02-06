Water ecosystem transformation for clean, sustainable, affordable water supply, says Fadillah

PUTRAJAYA (Feb 6): The Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities is undertaking a transformation within the water ecosystem to ensure clean and sustainable water supply that the people can afford.

Speaking at the ministry’s monthly gathering streamed live on its official Facebook, Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said the transformation is one of the ministry’s main focuses.

“Water supply management requires comprehensive transformation that includes sources of supply, river management, flood control and wastewater management to ensure consumers receive clean water supply.

“It also includes seasonal and flash flood management to leave a legacy of clean rivers to future generations,” he said, adding that it was also the intention expressed by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and the people’s wish to have clean water that is safe for daily consumption.

He said the public want the water services to improve in line with the hike in tariff, adding that it would be challenging if there is no clear direction and effective and efficient implementation in the management of resources.

Fadillah also proposed for the ministry to be rebranded to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation for easier understanding.

“I hope to receive endorsement and approval to use Water Transformation in the ministry’s name from the Cabinet and Prime Minister, so the name will be changed to the Ministry of Energy Transition and Water Transformation or PETRA,” he added.

The Ministry of Energy Transition and Public Utilities was split from the Ministry of Natural Resources, Environment and Climate Change on Dec 12 last year during a cabinet reshuffle. — Bernama