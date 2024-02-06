Youth chess tournament attracts 152 students from Miri schools

MIRI (Feb 6): A total of 152 students from 61 primary schools and 91 secondary schools here participated in a youth chess tournament at Emart Riam on Sunday.

Jointly organised by 16 Petronas stations in Miri, Batu Niah and Bekenu, the first-of-its-kind tournament was held in collaboration with Kelab Rekreasi Peminat Permainan Minda Miri.

“The tournament was an initiative to promote chess as a mind-enhancing and strategic sport.

“We are happy that this event not only brought together young minds but also encouraged them to develop critical-thinking skills while enjoying the game,” the organisers said in a joint statement.

Divided into two categories, the tournament saw Anselm Wong Jing Ern of SMK Bintulu winning the U18 category, and Fam Yii Fui of SJKC Chung Hua Miri winning the U12 category.

All participants received a goodie bag and certificate each.