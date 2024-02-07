Abd Karim: Ministry finalising Sarawak’s 2024 tourism calendar

KUCHING (Feb 7): The Sarawak Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industries and Performing Arts is currently finalising the state’s tourism calendar for 2024 as it anticipates four million domestic and international tourists to the state this year.

According to its minister Dato Sri Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah, the tourism calendar is set to feature approximately 100 diverse tourism activities in the form of events and programmes aimed at enticing visitors.

“These activities are anticipated to encompass a wide range of events, including but not limited to cultural festivals, musical events, sports, and various tourism-related ventures.

“In our concerted effort to meet the targeted tourist arrivals, we plan to host a plethora of exciting events every week.

“These events will showcase the rich cultural tapestry, culinary delights, and natural beauty that Sarawak has to offer,” he said at a press conference following his ministry’s Integrity Day celebration at a hotel here today.

He also informed that key highlights of the calendar may include prominent events such as the various regattas around the state and the Rainforest World Music Festival, which have historically attracted substantial interest from tourists worldwide.

He emphasised that the comprehensive events calendar aims not only to boost tourist numbers but also to ensure that visitors have a memorable and immersive experience during their time in Sarawak.

While specific details regarding the events calendar are still being finalised, Abdul Karim assured that a formal announcement will be made through a press conference in the near future.

“The announcement will unveil the full spectrum of exciting events planned throughout the year, inviting both locals and tourists alike to partake in the festivities,” he said.

Last year, it was reported that Abdul Karim said Sarawak was expected to achieve four million visitor arrivals in 2024, with an estimated RM9.76 billion in revenue, in view of the encouraging trend of visitor arrivals the state had achieved in 2023.