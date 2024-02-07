Air guns, beer and contraband cigarettes seized in Nabawan

KOTA KINABALU (Feb 7): Police detained a couple for selling illegal air guns, undeclared beer and contraband cigarettes in Nabawan.

State Crime Investigation Department (CID) chief Senior Asisten Commissioner Azmi Abd Rahim said the couple, in their 30s and 40s, were arrested in two separate raids at an unnumbered house at Kampung Lima Lumintok and a sundry shop at Kampung Sarikan Jalan Tawau-Keningau, Nabawan.

He said the raids were conducted by the CID/D9 (Special Investigation Division) of the State Police Contingent under Op Laras and Op Kontraban early this month.

Six air guns, hundreds of air gun pellets, cartons of undeclared beer and contraband cigarettes were seized in the raids, he said, adding that the seized items were estimated to worth RM60,000.

Azmi said investigation is being carried out to determine the source of the illegal items.

He added that police are investigating the case under Section 8 of the Arms Act 1960 and Section 135(1)(d) of the Customs Act 1967.