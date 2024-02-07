Anwar: Let’s support efforts in ensuring justice for all humanity

KUALA LUMPUR (Feb 7): Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has called on all parties to support efforts in ensuring justice for all humanity.

Anwar in his message on Facebook in conjunction with the Isra and Mi’raj celebration today said that this effort must begin from within oneself until justice for all humanity – including the Palestinian people – can be achieved.

He said the lessons of Isra and Mi’raj were evergreen, noting that Baitul Maqdis in Palestine was the place from where Prophet Muhammad ascended to the heavens on the blessed occasion.

“Therefore, we must support all efforts to ensure justice is upheld, starting from within ourselves to justice for humanity. Free Al-Quds! Free Palestine! May injustice be eradicated and the people be protected,” he said.

In the message, Anwar said that Muslims are required to be steadfast in performing the five daily prayers, showing compassion and kindness to the poor, and eradicating the behavior of lying and greed, which were prerequisites for advancing the nation’s rise and progress.

“While the Isra and Mi’raj journey reinforced faith in his (Muhammad’s) prophethood, it also revealed 1001 lessons related to matters of faith and character for a servant (of Allah). Therefore, its lessons are almost obligatory to be pondered upon throughout the ages,” he said.

Meanwhile, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in a post on Facebook said that Isra and Mi’raj were significant and historical events in the life of Prophet Muhammad.

He said it was a miracle that reminded Muslims of the greatness of Allah and the exemplary nature of the Prophet.

“May this noble event inspire us to draw closer to Allah through righteous deeds and strengthen our faith in facing any challenges in life,” he said. – Bernama